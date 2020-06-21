Millendo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MLND) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Millendo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MLND) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 561,100 shares, a growth of 5.9% from the May 31st total of 529,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 4.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLND. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Millendo Therapeutics by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 166,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 21,493 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Millendo Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in Millendo Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $132,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Millendo Therapeutics by 102.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 4,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Millendo Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $945,000. 66.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Millendo Therapeutics alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on MLND. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Millendo Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, June 14th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Millendo Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Millendo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Millendo Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Millendo Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, June 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Millendo Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.03.

Shares of MLND stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $2.75. 1,866,854 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,214,159. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 5.76 and a quick ratio of 5.76. Millendo Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.26 and a one year high of $12.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.27.

Millendo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLND) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.02. Research analysts predict that Millendo Therapeutics will post -2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

About Millendo Therapeutics

Millendo Therapeutics, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various treatments for orphan endocrine diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidates include livoletide, a potential treatment for Prader-Willi syndrome; and nevanimibe, a potential treatment for patients with classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia.

Read More: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Millendo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Millendo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.