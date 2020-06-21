MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) Price Tops $24.87 on Major Exchanges

MimbleWimbleCoin (CURRENCY:MWC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 21st. During the last seven days, MimbleWimbleCoin has traded up 60.4% against the dollar. One MimbleWimbleCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $24.87 or 0.00266384 BTC on popular exchanges. MimbleWimbleCoin has a market capitalization of $256.85 million and $11.05 million worth of MimbleWimbleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $70.83 or 0.00758496 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00007498 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003120 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000718 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000032 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin Coin Profile

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 5th, 2014. MimbleWimbleCoin’s total supply is 10,570,178 coins and its circulating supply is 10,325,887 coins. MimbleWimbleCoin’s official Twitter account is @MultiWalletCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . MimbleWimbleCoin’s official website is www.mwc.mw

MimbleWimbleCoin Coin Trading

MimbleWimbleCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MimbleWimbleCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MimbleWimbleCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MimbleWimbleCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

