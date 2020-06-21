Minereum Reaches Market Cap of $380,507.24 (MNE)

Minereum (CURRENCY:MNE) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 21st. In the last week, Minereum has traded down 8% against the U.S. dollar. One Minereum token can now be purchased for about $0.0414 or 0.00000445 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Cryptopia and Livecoin. Minereum has a market capitalization of $380,507.24 and approximately $301.00 worth of Minereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010754 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001995 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $172.54 or 0.01852891 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.01 or 0.00171969 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00045005 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000740 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.34 or 0.00111084 BTC.

Minereum’s genesis date was April 14th, 2017. Minereum’s total supply is 9,191,196 tokens. Minereum’s official Twitter account is @minereumtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Minereum’s official website is www.minereum.com

Minereum can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, HitBTC and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minereum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Minereum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Minereum using one of the exchanges listed above.

