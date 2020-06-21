Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) to report $0.11 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Mitek Systems’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.13 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.07. Mitek Systems reported earnings per share of $0.12 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mitek Systems will report full year earnings of $0.50 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.54. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.56 to $0.61. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Mitek Systems.

Get Mitek Systems alerts:

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The software maker reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $23.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.10 million. Mitek Systems had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 13.96%. Mitek Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MITK shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Mitek Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mitek Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. National Securities upgraded shares of Mitek Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Mitek Systems from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Mitek Systems in a report on Monday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.44.

In related news, insider Jason Gray sold 7,237 shares of Mitek Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.26, for a total value of $67,014.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 127,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,181,029.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Mitek Systems by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,127,531 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,616,000 after purchasing an additional 645,726 shares during the last quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Mitek Systems by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,447,663 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,075,000 after buying an additional 421,532 shares during the period. Cloverdale Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Mitek Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,255,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Mitek Systems by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,010,694 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,964,000 after buying an additional 2,676 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its position in Mitek Systems by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 905,815 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,929,000 after buying an additional 181,480 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.96% of the company’s stock.

MITK stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 558,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,343. The stock has a market cap of $406.66 million, a PE ratio of 89.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.21. Mitek Systems has a fifty-two week low of $5.26 and a fifty-two week high of $11.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.51.

About Mitek Systems

Mitek Systems, Inc develops, markets, and sells mobile image capture and identity verification software solutions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company's solutions are embedded in native mobile apps and mobile optimized Websites to enhance mobile user experiences, fraud detection and reduction, and compliant transactions.

See Also: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mitek Systems (MITK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mitek Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitek Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.