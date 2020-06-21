Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $23.39 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) to announce sales of $23.39 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Mitek Systems’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $21.33 million and the highest is $25.15 million. Mitek Systems reported sales of $21.91 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mitek Systems will report full-year sales of $95.70 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $91.20 million to $99.99 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $112.42 million, with estimates ranging from $110.60 million to $114.25 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Mitek Systems.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The software maker reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $23.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.10 million. Mitek Systems had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 13.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MITK. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Mitek Systems in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Mitek Systems from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mitek Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. National Securities raised shares of Mitek Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Mitek Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mitek Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.44.

In other news, insider Jason Gray sold 7,237 shares of Mitek Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.26, for a total value of $67,014.62. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 127,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,181,029.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MITK. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Mitek Systems by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,127,531 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,616,000 after purchasing an additional 645,726 shares during the period. Archon Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mitek Systems by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,447,663 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,075,000 after purchasing an additional 421,532 shares during the period. Cloverdale Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mitek Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,255,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Mitek Systems by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,010,694 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,964,000 after purchasing an additional 2,676 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Mitek Systems by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 799,581 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,301,000 after purchasing an additional 8,877 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.96% of the company’s stock.

MITK traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.88. 558,063 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 364,343. The company has a market cap of $406.66 million, a PE ratio of 89.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.51. Mitek Systems has a one year low of $5.26 and a one year high of $11.43.

About Mitek Systems

Mitek Systems, Inc develops, markets, and sells mobile image capture and identity verification software solutions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company's solutions are embedded in native mobile apps and mobile optimized Websites to enhance mobile user experiences, fraud detection and reduction, and compliant transactions.

