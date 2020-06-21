Mithril (MITH) Price Hits $0.0063 on Top Exchanges

Mithril (CURRENCY:MITH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 21st. Over the last week, Mithril has traded 9.9% higher against the dollar. Mithril has a market cap of $5.44 million and $5.07 million worth of Mithril was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mithril token can now be bought for approximately $0.0063 or 0.00000067 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Mithril Profile

Mithril (MITH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on January 8th, 2018. Mithril’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 866,265,000 tokens. Mithril’s official Twitter account is @MithrilToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Mithril is /r/MithrilToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Mithril’s official website is mith.io . Mithril’s official message board is medium.com/mithriltoken

Mithril Token Trading

Mithril can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mithril directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mithril should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mithril using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

