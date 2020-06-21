Moderna Inc (NASDAQ:MRNA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Moderna Inc (NASDAQ:MRNA) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,860,000 shares, a growth of 14.4% from the May 31st total of 19,980,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,110,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days. Approximately 8.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ MRNA traded up $1.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $66.35. The stock had a trading volume of 15,959,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,419,460. The firm has a market cap of $24.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.23 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $60.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.20. Moderna has a 52-week low of $11.54 and a 52-week high of $87.00.

Get Moderna alerts:

In other Moderna news, Director Elizabeth G. Nabel sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $1,980,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $946,704. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.93, for a total value of $139,650.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 2,045,267 shares in the company, valued at $57,124,307.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 678,861 shares of company stock worth $39,323,269 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Moderna from $83.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. ValuEngine cut Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Moderna from $34.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Moderna from $63.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on Moderna from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.67.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. As of February 15, 2019 the company had 11 programs in clinical trials and a total of 20 development candidates in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.