Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Receives $107.39 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $108.33.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI raised Mohawk Industries from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $128.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. ValuEngine raised Mohawk Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their target price on Mohawk Industries from $149.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th.

Get Mohawk Industries alerts:

In related news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 13,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.74, for a total transaction of $1,329,264.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Cock Paul F. De sold 4,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.28, for a total value of $375,298.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,953,189. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Mohawk Industries by 4,136.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,303,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272,499 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Mohawk Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $83,286,000. Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mohawk Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Mohawk Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,890,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 727,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,327,000 after purchasing an additional 194,050 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MHK traded down $1.82 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $93.07. The stock had a trading volume of 1,119,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 790,034. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $90.51 and its 200 day moving average is $109.23. Mohawk Industries has a twelve month low of $56.62 and a twelve month high of $156.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.53.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.01). Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mohawk Industries will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

Further Reading: Recession

Receive News & Ratings for Mohawk Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mohawk Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.