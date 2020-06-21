Molecular Templates Inc (NASDAQ:MTEM) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Molecular Templates Inc (NASDAQ:MTEM) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200,000 shares, a decline of 8.4% from the May 31st total of 1,310,000 shares. Approximately 4.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 298,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days.

In related news, Director Kevin M. Lalande sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total value of $4,953,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 42.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTEM. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Molecular Templates by 83.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Molecular Templates by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,716 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Molecular Templates by 99.2% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,283 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Molecular Templates by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,129 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Molecular Templates by 12.8% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,023 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTEM stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $14.50. The company had a trading volume of 781,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 346,335. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Molecular Templates has a twelve month low of $4.51 and a twelve month high of $19.12.

Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.18). Molecular Templates had a negative net margin of 439.48% and a negative return on equity of 76.76%. The company had revenue of $4.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.48 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Molecular Templates will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

MTEM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Molecular Templates in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised Molecular Templates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Molecular Templates from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. BidaskClub cut Molecular Templates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Molecular Templates in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.75.

Molecular Templates, Inc, a clinical stage oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of biologic therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company primarily develops a pipeline of engineered toxin bodies. Its lead drug candidate is MT-3724 that is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed/refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; and Phase II clinical trial for treating non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

