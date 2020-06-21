Monolith (TKN) Market Cap Tops $7.41 Million

Monolith (CURRENCY:TKN) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 21st. One Monolith token can currently be bought for $0.23 or 0.00002430 BTC on popular exchanges including Livecoin, HitBTC, Ethfinex and IDEX. Monolith has a market cap of $7.41 million and $16,614.00 worth of Monolith was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Monolith has traded down 8.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Monolith

Monolith (TKN) is a token. Its genesis date was May 6th, 2017. Monolith’s total supply is 39,406,760 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,694,387 tokens. Monolith’s official message board is medium.com/@Monolith . The Reddit community for Monolith is /r/TokenCard and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Monolith’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . Monolith’s official website is monolith.xyz

Monolith Token Trading

Monolith can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, Livecoin, Ethfinex, IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monolith directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monolith should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Monolith using one of the exchanges listed above.

