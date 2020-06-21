Movado Group, Inc (NYSE:MOV) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.31 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Movado Group, Inc (NYSE:MOV) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.31) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Movado Group’s earnings. Movado Group posted earnings per share of $0.36 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 186.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Movado Group will report full-year earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current year. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Movado Group.

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $69.67 million for the quarter. Movado Group had a positive return on equity of 3.74% and a negative net margin of 17.82%.

MOV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Movado Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Movado Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in Movado Group by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 676,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,000,000 after buying an additional 188,607 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Movado Group by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 5,634 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Movado Group by 66.4% in the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 289,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,417,000 after buying an additional 115,369 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Movado Group by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 395,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,675,000 after buying an additional 30,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Movado Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. 71.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MOV traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.69. 478,441 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 296,612. Movado Group has a 1-year low of $8.12 and a 1-year high of $28.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 4.73. The company has a market cap of $270.38 million, a PE ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.76.

About Movado Group

Movado Group, Inc designs, develops, sources, markets, and distributes fine watches in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers its watches under the Coach, Concord, Ebel, Olivia Burton, Rebecca Minkoff and Uri Minkoff, Scuderia Ferrari, HUGO BOSS, Juicy Couture, Lacoste, Movado, and Tommy Hilfiger brand names.

