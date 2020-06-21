M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) versus First Busey (NYSE:BUSE) Financial Survey

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) and First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

M&T Bank pays an annual dividend of $4.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. First Busey pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.8%. M&T Bank pays out 32.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First Busey pays out 40.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. M&T Bank has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years and First Busey has raised its dividend for 6 consecutive years. First Busey is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

83.1% of M&T Bank shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.0% of First Busey shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of M&T Bank shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.5% of First Busey shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares M&T Bank and First Busey’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio M&T Bank $6.94 billion 2.05 $1.93 billion $13.75 8.08 First Busey $472.65 million 2.10 $102.95 million $2.15 8.49

M&T Bank has higher revenue and earnings than First Busey. M&T Bank is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Busey, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for M&T Bank and First Busey, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score M&T Bank 2 15 3 0 2.05 First Busey 0 2 1 0 2.33

M&T Bank presently has a consensus price target of $142.62, indicating a potential upside of 28.42%. First Busey has a consensus price target of $26.67, indicating a potential upside of 46.04%. Given First Busey’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe First Busey is more favorable than M&T Bank.

Profitability

This table compares M&T Bank and First Busey’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets M&T Bank 24.99% 11.84% 1.40% First Busey 19.57% 8.84% 1.11%

Risk and Volatility

M&T Bank has a beta of 1.21, suggesting that its share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Busey has a beta of 1.12, suggesting that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

M&T Bank beats First Busey on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides credit and banking services for middle-market and large commercial customers. The company's Commercial Real Estate segment offers multifamily residential and commercial real estate credit, and deposit services. Its Discretionary Portfolio segment provides deposits; securities, residential real estate loans, and other assets; and short and long term borrowed funds, as well as foreign exchange services. The company's Residential Mortgage Banking segment offers residential real estate loans for consumers and sells those loans in the secondary market; and purchases servicing rights to loans originated by other entities. Its Retail Banking segment offers demand, savings, and time accounts; consumer installment loans, automobile and recreational finance loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, and credit cards; demand, savings; and time accounts; mutual funds and annuities; and other services. The company also provides trust and wealth management; fiduciary and custodial; investment management; and insurance agency services. It offers its services through banking offices, business banking centers, telephone and Internet banking, mobile banking, and automated teller machines. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 750 domestic banking offices in New York State, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Delaware, Connecticut, Virginia, and the District of Columbia; a full-service commercial banking office in Ontario, and Canada; and an office in George Town, Cayman Islands. M&T Bank Corporation was founded in 1856 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

First Busey Company Profile

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management. It offers customary types of demand and savings deposits; and commercial, agricultural, commercial and residential real estate, and consumer loans, as well as home equity lines of credit. The company also provides money transfer, safe deposit, IRA, Keogh and other fiduciary, ATM and technology-based networks, and online and mobile banking services. In addition, it offers investment management, trust, estate advisory, and financial planning services, as well as business succession planning, and employee retirement planning services; investment strategy consulting and fiduciary services; and security brokerage services. Further, the company provides pay processing solutions, such as walk-in payment processing for payments delivered by customers to retail pay agents; online bill payment solutions for payments made by customers on a billing company's Website; customer service payments for payments accepted over the telephone; direct debit services; electronic concentration of payments delivered by the automated clearing house network; money management software and credit card networks; and lockbox remittance processing of payments delivered by mail. It has 28 banking centers in Illinois; 7 in southwest Florida; and 1 in Indianapolis, Indiana. First Busey Corporation was founded in 1868 and is headquartered in Champaign, Illinois.

