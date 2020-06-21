Mylan NV (NASDAQ:MYL) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Mylan NV (NASDAQ:MYL) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,480,000 shares, an increase of 13.8% from the May 31st total of 27,660,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,360,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days. Currently, 6.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mylan by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 10,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mylan in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,940,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mylan by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 29,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its holdings in shares of Mylan by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 14,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mylan by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 40,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. 85.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MYL traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.16. 9,330,503 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,890,528. Mylan has a twelve month low of $12.75 and a twelve month high of $23.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.62 and a 200 day moving average of $18.07. The stock has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a PE ratio of 134.68, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.54.

Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.04. Mylan had a return on equity of 20.00% and a net margin of 0.54%. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mylan will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MYL. BidaskClub cut Mylan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Mylan in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Mylan from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Mylan from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Mylan from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mylan presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.75.

Mylan Company Profile

Mylan N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic, branded-generic, brand-name, and over-the-counter (OTC) pharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers active pharmaceutical ingredients and finished dosage forms; and antiretroviral medicines to treat HIV/AIDS.

