Myriad (XMY) Tops One Day Volume of $29,813.00

Myriad (CURRENCY:XMY) traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 21st. One Myriad coin can now be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Bittrex and LiteBit.eu. Over the last week, Myriad has traded up 6.2% against the U.S. dollar. Myriad has a total market cap of $2.10 million and $29,813.00 worth of Myriad was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Myriad alerts:

DigiByte (DGB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

HunterCoin (HUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000036 BTC.

BitQuark (BTQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Joincoin (J) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Myriad Coin Profile

Myriad (CRYPTO:XMY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 23rd, 2014. Myriad’s total supply is 1,737,854,250 coins. Myriad’s official website is myriadcoin.org . Myriad’s official Twitter account is @myriadcoin . The Reddit community for Myriad is /r/myriadcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Myriad

Myriad can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LiteBit.eu, Cryptopia and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Myriad directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Myriad should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Myriad using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Myriad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Myriad and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.