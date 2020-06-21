NASDAQ:MYSZ (NASDAQ:MYSZ) Short Interest Update

NASDAQ:MYSZ (NASDAQ:MYSZ) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 79,600 shares, an increase of 13.7% from the May 31st total of 70,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 810,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ MYSZ traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.15. The company had a trading volume of 439,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,624,174. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. NASDAQ:MYSZ has a 1-year low of $0.68 and a 1-year high of $11.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.16 and its 200-day moving average is $2.19.

NASDAQ:MYSZ (NASDAQ:MYSZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter. NASDAQ:MYSZ had a negative net margin of 7,341.10% and a negative return on equity of 278.35%.

My Size, Inc develops and commercializes mobile device measurement solutions for e-commerce fashion/apparel, shipping/parcel, and do it yourself industries in Israel. It offers MySizeID, an application that enables consumers to create an online profile of their personal measurements to get the right fit; BoxSizeID, a parcel measurement application that allows customers to measure the size of their parcel with their smartphone, calculate shipping costs, and arrange for a convenient pick-up time for the package; SizeUp app, which allows users to utilize their smartphone as a tape measure; and SizeIT, a smart measuring tape standard development kit that provides users with the ability to instantly measure objects with a quick movement of their mobile device.

