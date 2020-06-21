New Fortress Energy LLC (NASDAQ:NFE) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

New Fortress Energy LLC (NASDAQ:NFE) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.20.
NFE has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of New Fortress Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of New Fortress Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of New Fortress Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 13th. Johnson Rice initiated coverage on shares of New Fortress Energy in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of New Fortress Energy from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th.
NASDAQ NFE traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $13.00. 109,588 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,244. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.40 and its 200 day moving average is $13.82. New Fortress Energy has a 52 week low of $7.01 and a 52 week high of $19.50.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of New Fortress Energy by 171.8% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 2,311 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of New Fortress Energy by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of New Fortress Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Fortress Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of New Fortress Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.13% of the company’s stock.
New Fortress Energy Company Profile
New Fortress Energy LLC operates as an integrated gas-to-power company. The company's activities include natural gas procurement and liquefaction; provision of logistics and shipping services; development and operation of terminals; and conversion or development of natural gas-fired generation. It intends to serve power, transportation, and industrial users of natural gas and LNG.
