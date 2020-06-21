New Fortress Energy LLC (NASDAQ:NFE) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

New Fortress Energy LLC (NASDAQ:NFE) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.20.

NFE has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of New Fortress Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of New Fortress Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of New Fortress Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 13th. Johnson Rice initiated coverage on shares of New Fortress Energy in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of New Fortress Energy from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th.

NASDAQ NFE traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $13.00. 109,588 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,244. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.40 and its 200 day moving average is $13.82. New Fortress Energy has a 52 week low of $7.01 and a 52 week high of $19.50.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.10). New Fortress Energy had a negative return on equity of 7.19% and a negative net margin of 12.22%. The firm had revenue of $74.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.26 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that New Fortress Energy will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of New Fortress Energy by 171.8% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 2,311 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of New Fortress Energy by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of New Fortress Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Fortress Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of New Fortress Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.13% of the company’s stock.

New Fortress Energy Company Profile

New Fortress Energy LLC operates as an integrated gas-to-power company. The company's activities include natural gas procurement and liquefaction; provision of logistics and shipping services; development and operation of terminals; and conversion or development of natural gas-fired generation. It intends to serve power, transportation, and industrial users of natural gas and LNG.

