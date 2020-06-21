Newpark Resources Inc (NYSE:NR) Short Interest Update

Newpark Resources Inc (NYSE:NR) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,460,000 shares, a growth of 15.5% from the May 31st total of 2,130,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,430,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days. Currently, 2.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Newpark Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Raymond James reduced their target price on Newpark Resources from $7.00 to $3.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Evercore ISI cut Newpark Resources to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Newpark Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Capital One Financial cut Newpark Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.63.

In other news, CFO Gregg Piontek acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.47 per share, with a total value of $29,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 263,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,333.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders bought 37,500 shares of company stock valued at $55,550 in the last ninety days. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Newpark Resources during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in shares of Newpark Resources by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 35,653 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 7,108 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Newpark Resources by 198.2% in the 1st quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 37,314 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 24,800 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Newpark Resources by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 39,982 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 9,308 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Newpark Resources by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 45,138 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 14,723 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.58% of the company’s stock.

NR stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.11. The company had a trading volume of 2,759,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,203,964. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.98 and a 200-day moving average of $3.32. Newpark Resources has a one year low of $0.65 and a one year high of $8.08. The stock has a market cap of $189.69 million, a PE ratio of -7.03 and a beta of 3.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $164.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.25 million. Newpark Resources had a negative return on equity of 1.39% and a negative net margin of 3.41%. Research analysts forecast that Newpark Resources will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

About Newpark Resources

Newpark Resources, Inc provides products, rentals, and services primarily to the oil and natural gas exploration and production industry. It operates through two segments, Fluids Systems, and Mats and Integrated Services. The Fluids Systems segment offers drilling and completion fluids solutions, and technical services to customers in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific regions.

