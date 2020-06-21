NewYorkCoin (NYC) One Day Trading Volume Hits $513.00

NewYorkCoin (CURRENCY:NYC) traded down 24.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 21st. One NewYorkCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. NewYorkCoin has a total market cap of $1.28 million and approximately $513.00 worth of NewYorkCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, NewYorkCoin has traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.10 or 0.00462868 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00012479 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00000717 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000593 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003423 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003237 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

NewYorkCoin Coin Profile

NewYorkCoin (NYC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 6th, 2014. NewYorkCoin’s total supply is 143,700,469,888 coins. NewYorkCoin’s official website is nycoin.community . The Reddit community for NewYorkCoin is /r/nycoincommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NewYorkCoin’s official Twitter account is @NYCCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling NewYorkCoin

NewYorkCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NewYorkCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NewYorkCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NewYorkCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

