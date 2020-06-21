Nimiq 1-Day Volume Hits $500,913.00 (NIM)

Nimiq (CURRENCY:NIM) traded 10.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 21st. One Nimiq coin can now be bought for about $0.0018 or 0.00000020 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BTC-Alpha, HitBTC, Trade Satoshi and LATOKEN. Over the last week, Nimiq has traded 27.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Nimiq has a market cap of $11.29 million and $500,913.00 worth of Nimiq was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9,337.45 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $229.70 or 0.02459979 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $232.46 or 0.02489503 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.17 or 0.00462367 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00012540 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.68 or 0.00692725 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00066715 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.13 or 0.00547592 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00017629 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000026 BTC.

About Nimiq

Nimiq (NIM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Argon2id

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 6th, 2017. Nimiq’s total supply is 6,935,624,816 coins and its circulating supply is 6,109,624,816 coins. Nimiq’s official Twitter account is @nimiq. Nimiq’s official website is nimiq.com. The official message board for Nimiq is medium.com/nimiq-network. The Reddit community for Nimiq is /r/Nimiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Nimiq Coin Trading

Nimiq can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Trade Satoshi, BTC-Alpha and LATOKEN. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nimiq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nimiq should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nimiq using one of the exchanges listed above.

