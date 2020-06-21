NL Industries Inc (NYSE:NL) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

NL Industries Inc (NYSE:NL) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 84,900 shares, a decline of 8.8% from the May 31st total of 93,100 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 24,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days.

Shares of NYSE NL traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.56. The company had a trading volume of 46,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,060. NL Industries has a twelve month low of $2.28 and a twelve month high of $5.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 1.88.

Get NL Industries alerts:

NL Industries (NYSE:NL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.12). NL Industries had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The company had revenue of $32.30 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 8th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NL. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of NL Industries by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,527 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 4,264 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in NL Industries by 33.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,565 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 3,613 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in NL Industries by 82.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,870 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 5,798 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in NL Industries by 116.6% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 29,786 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 16,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in NL Industries by 43.4% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 50,329 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 15,237 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.53% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of NL Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

NL Industries Company Profile

NL Industries, Inc, through its subsidiary CompX International Inc, operates in the component products industry in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic cabinet locks, and other locking mechanisms, including disc tumbler locks, pin tumbler locking mechanisms, and CompX eLock and StealthLock electronic locks for use in various applications, such as ignition systems, mailboxes, file cabinets, desk drawers, tool storage cabinets, vending and cash containment machines, medical cabinetry, electronic circuit panels, storage compartments, and gas station security.

Read More: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for NL Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NL Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.