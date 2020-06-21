NMI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NMIH) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of NMI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NMIH) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the sixteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.15.

NMIH has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet lowered NMI from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised NMI from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered NMI from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on NMI from $36.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised NMI from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th.

Get NMI alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of NMI by 5.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,265,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,302,000 after buying an additional 115,652 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of NMI by 78.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 49,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 21,901 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NMI by 660.4% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 102,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,186,000 after buying an additional 88,752 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NMI during the first quarter worth $1,509,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in NMI in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. 91.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ NMIH traded down $0.19 on Friday, reaching $16.72. 2,361,072 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,075,710. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 1.91. NMI has a 12 month low of $8.06 and a 12 month high of $35.79.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $107.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.08 million. NMI had a return on equity of 21.90% and a net margin of 48.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NMI will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NMI Company Profile

NMI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance; reinsurance on loans; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, Internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

Featured Story: Discount Rate

Receive News & Ratings for NMI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NMI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.