NOIA Network Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $62,004.00 (NOIA)

NOIA Network (CURRENCY:NOIA) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 21st. One NOIA Network token can now be purchased for about $0.0173 or 0.00000185 BTC on popular exchanges including KuCoin and Hotbit. NOIA Network has a market cap of $4.52 million and approximately $62,004.00 worth of NOIA Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, NOIA Network has traded down 2% against the US dollar.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001279 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002157 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00043664 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $522.20 or 0.05592370 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002637 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00051010 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00031877 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00013226 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004440 BTC.

NOIA is a token. It was first traded on March 12th, 2018. NOIA Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 261,906,607 tokens. The official website for NOIA Network is noia.network . The Reddit community for NOIA Network is /r/NOIA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for NOIA Network is medium.com/noia . NOIA Network’s official Twitter account is @NoiaNetwork

NOIA Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NOIA Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NOIA Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NOIA Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

