Novacoin (NVC) Price Tops $0.18

Novacoin (CURRENCY:NVC) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 21st. Novacoin has a market cap of $424,548.85 and approximately $703.00 worth of Novacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Novacoin has traded 13% higher against the US dollar. One Novacoin coin can now be bought for $0.18 or 0.00001947 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Cryptopia and Livecoin.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00028092 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 339.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004426 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001110 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9,337.69 or 1.00002496 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001251 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 28.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000036 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.33 or 0.00089253 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00005621 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000063 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Novacoin Coin Profile

Novacoin (CRYPTO:NVC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 9th, 2013. Novacoin’s total supply is 2,335,757 coins. The Reddit community for Novacoin is /r/Novacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Novacoin’s official Twitter account is @MarketNvc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Novacoin is novacoin.org

Buying and Selling Novacoin

Novacoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Cryptopia and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Novacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Novacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Novacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

