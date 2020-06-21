NRG Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG) Short Interest Up 15.7% in June

NRG Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,010,000 shares, an increase of 15.7% from the May 31st total of 6,060,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,410,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days. Approximately 3.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of NRG Energy by 469.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 88,539 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,519,000 after purchasing an additional 72,994 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of NRG Energy by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 93,778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,459,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NRG Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $842,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 29,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in NRG Energy by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,945,724 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $117,093,000 after purchasing an additional 163,236 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NRG Energy stock traded up $0.45 on Friday, hitting $34.08. The stock had a trading volume of 4,505,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,499,622. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.38 and a 200 day moving average of $34.81. NRG Energy has a twelve month low of $19.54 and a twelve month high of $41.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.19, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.09.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.20). NRG Energy had a net margin of 42.14% and a negative return on equity of 15,555.52%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that NRG Energy will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

NRG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.50 target price for the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $49.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded NRG Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.90.

About NRG Energy

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.1 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers. It generates electricity using natural gas, coal, oil, solar, nuclear, wind, fossil fuel, and nuclear sources.

