Nucor (NYSE:NUE) Issues Q2 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) issued an update on its second quarter 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.10-0.15 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.03. Nucor also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.10-0.15 EPS.

NUE stock opened at $42.70 on Friday. Nucor has a 52-week low of $27.52 and a 52-week high of $58.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.44.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.04. Nucor had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 10.52%. The business had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Nucor will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.4025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.35%.

NUE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Nucor from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Nucor from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Nucor from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Nucor from a sell rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Nucor from $56.00 to $39.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $50.17.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

