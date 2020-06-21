NULS Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $20.06 Million (NULS)

NULS (CURRENCY:NULS) traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 21st. During the last seven days, NULS has traded up 17.8% against the U.S. dollar. One NULS coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.42 or 0.00004532 BTC on exchanges. NULS has a total market capitalization of $41.30 million and $20.06 million worth of NULS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010748 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002004 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $173.42 or 0.01858236 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.06 or 0.00172038 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00044711 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000745 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.46 or 0.00112050 BTC.

NULS Profile

NULS launched on July 11th, 2018. NULS’s total supply is 109,720,402 coins and its circulating supply is 97,643,503 coins. NULS’s official Twitter account is @nulsservice and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for NULS is /r/nulsservice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NULS’s official message board is nuls.community . NULS’s official website is nuls.io

Buying and Selling NULS

NULS can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NULS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NULS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NULS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

