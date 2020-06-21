NY MTG TR INC/SH (NASDAQ:NYMT) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of NY MTG TR INC/SH (NASDAQ:NYMT) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.06.

Several research analysts have weighed in on NYMT shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded NY MTG TR INC/SH from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. BidaskClub upgraded NY MTG TR INC/SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of NY MTG TR INC/SH in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. ValuEngine upgraded NY MTG TR INC/SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Nomura restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.50 price target on shares of NY MTG TR INC/SH in a report on Thursday, April 30th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in NY MTG TR INC/SH by 45.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,360,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662,423 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in NY MTG TR INC/SH by 23.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,970,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,153,000 after acquiring an additional 761,358 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in NY MTG TR INC/SH by 36.0% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,232,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,911,000 after acquiring an additional 326,360 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in NY MTG TR INC/SH by 254.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 355,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 255,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delphi Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in NY MTG TR INC/SH by 3.6% during the first quarter. Delphi Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,707,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,397,000 after acquiring an additional 235,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NY MTG TR INC/SH stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.67. 12,821,536 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,954,194. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.25. The company has a quick ratio of 92.36, a current ratio of 92.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 1.90. NY MTG TR INC/SH has a twelve month low of $0.98 and a twelve month high of $6.47.

NY MTG TR INC/SH (NASDAQ:NYMT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.73). The business had revenue of $47.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.50 million. NY MTG TR INC/SH had a negative return on equity of 30.87% and a net margin of 23.67%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NY MTG TR INC/SH will post -1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.49%.

NY MTG TR INC/SH Company Profile

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets in the United States. Its investment portfolio includes structured multi-family property investments, such as multi-family commercial mortgage-backed securities and preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties; residential mortgage loans, including distressed residential mortgage loans, non- qualified mortgage loans, second mortgages, and other residential mortgage loans; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; and other mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets.

