ODUWA Trading 6.6% Lower This Week (OWC)

ODUWA (CURRENCY:OWC) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 21st. ODUWA has a total market cap of $288,743.89 and approximately $55,658.00 worth of ODUWA was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ODUWA has traded 6.6% lower against the US dollar. One ODUWA coin can currently be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00001315 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and P2PB2B.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00027817 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 341.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004443 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001105 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9,376.30 or 1.00365487 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001251 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded up 28.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000036 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.56 or 0.00091680 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00005386 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000063 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

About ODUWA

OWC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 6th, 2018. ODUWA’s total supply is 14,739,803 coins and its circulating supply is 2,349,850 coins. The Reddit community for ODUWA is /r/oduwacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ODUWA’s official Twitter account is @Oduwacoin . The official message board for ODUWA is medium.com/@oduwacoin . The official website for ODUWA is oduwacoin.io

Buying and Selling ODUWA

ODUWA can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODUWA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ODUWA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ODUWA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

