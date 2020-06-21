Office Depot Inc (NASDAQ:ODP) Short Interest Up 16.1% in June

Office Depot Inc (NASDAQ:ODP) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,760,000 shares, an increase of 16.1% from the May 31st total of 32,510,000 shares. Currently, 7.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 7,650,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.9 days.

NASDAQ ODP traded down $0.12 on Friday, hitting $2.30. 16,578,956 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,575,715. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.25. Office Depot has a 52-week low of $1.23 and a 52-week high of $2.99.

Office Depot (NASDAQ:ODP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. Office Depot had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 1.28%. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Office Depot will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Office Depot in the first quarter worth about $25,000. XTX Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Office Depot in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Office Depot in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC purchased a new position in shares of Office Depot in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Office Depot in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ODP. ValuEngine lowered Office Depot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Sidoti began coverage on Office Depot in a report on Thursday, April 30th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Office Depot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.60.

Office Depot, Inc provides business services and supplies, products, and technology solutions. The company operates in three divisions: Business Solutions, Retail, and CompuCom. The Business Solutions division offers office supply products and services through sales forces, catalogs, and telesales, as well as through Internet Websites in the United States, Puerto Rico, U.S.

