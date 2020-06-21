Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.75 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI) will post earnings of $0.75 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Omega Healthcare Investors’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.69 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.78. Omega Healthcare Investors reported earnings of $0.77 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Omega Healthcare Investors will report full-year earnings of $3.05 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.87 to $3.13. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.04 to $3.23. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Omega Healthcare Investors.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.03). Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 37.71%. The company had revenue of $253.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on OHI shares. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America downgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. lifted their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors to $26.54 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $44.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.78.

Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors stock traded down $2.74 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.56. 12,031,423 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,022,369. The company has a quick ratio of 3.93, a current ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Omega Healthcare Investors has a fifty-two week low of $13.33 and a fifty-two week high of $45.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14, a P/E/G ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.52.

In other news, CAO Michael Ritz sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $78,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Burke W. Whitman acquired 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.73 per share, with a total value of $25,384.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,988 shares in the company, valued at $285,189.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OHI. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 175.7% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 4,212,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,809,000 after acquiring an additional 2,684,593 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the 4th quarter valued at $91,008,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,086,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $342,483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496,657 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,771,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $285,868,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 52.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,620,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,992,000 after acquiring an additional 901,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

