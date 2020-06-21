OpGen Inc (NASDAQ:OPGN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

OpGen Inc (NASDAQ:OPGN) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 861,500 shares, a growth of 13.1% from the May 31st total of 761,500 shares. Approximately 5.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,110,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of OPGN traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.06. 3,699,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,268,990. The stock has a market cap of $31.04 million, a P/E ratio of -0.25 and a beta of -0.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.97. OpGen has a 12 month low of $0.92 and a 12 month high of $12.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 3.40.

OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical research company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $0.62 million for the quarter. OpGen had a negative net margin of 405.10% and a negative return on equity of 241.40%. Research analysts predict that OpGen will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other OpGen news, major shareholder N.V. In Liquidation Curetis sold 42,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.24, for a total transaction of $94,920.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,669,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,738,963.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders have sold 263,419 shares of company stock worth $632,623 over the last three months. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of OpGen in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OpGen in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of OpGen in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of OpGen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of OpGen by 308.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 68,188 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 51,494 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on OPGN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut OpGen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of OpGen in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th.

OpGen Company Profile

OpGen, Inc, a precision medicine company, engages in developing molecular information products and services to combat infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes molecular diagnostics and informatics to help combat infectious diseases. It also helps clinicians with information about life threatening infections, enhance patient outcomes, and decrease the spread of infections caused by multidrug-resistant microorganisms.

