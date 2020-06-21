Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.75.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Option Care Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 13th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Option Care Health in a report on Thursday, March 19th.

In other news, Director Alan Troy Nielsen bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.55 per share, with a total value of $25,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 80.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new stake in Option Care Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,686,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Option Care Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Option Care Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,294,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Option Care Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Option Care Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,222,000. 22.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Option Care Health stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $14.14. 497,460 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 291,125. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.59. Option Care Health has a fifty-two week low of $5.74 and a fifty-two week high of $18.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.60 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.21 and its 200-day moving average is $11.59.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.05). Option Care Health had a negative net margin of 4.22% and a negative return on equity of 6.75%. The business had revenue of $705.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $679.17 million. Analysts predict that Option Care Health will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

Option Care Health Company Profile

Option Care Health, Inc provides independent home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. It serves patients with acute and chronic conditions. The company is based in Bannockburn, Illinois.

