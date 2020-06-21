Opus Hits Market Cap of $196,134.81 (OPT)

Opus (CURRENCY:OPT) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 21st. One Opus token can currently be bought for $0.0014 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX and HitBTC. Over the last seven days, Opus has traded up 30% against the dollar. Opus has a total market cap of $196,134.81 and approximately $137.00 worth of Opus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010716 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002001 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $173.28 or 0.01855694 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.06 or 0.00171985 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00044605 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0696 or 0.00000746 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.43 or 0.00111706 BTC.

Opus Token Profile

Opus’ launch date was July 14th, 2017. Opus’ total supply is 249,308,531 tokens and its circulating supply is 140,080,549 tokens. The Reddit community for Opus is /r/opusfoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Opus’ official Twitter account is @opusfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . Opus’ official website is opus-foundation.org

Opus Token Trading

Opus can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Opus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Opus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

