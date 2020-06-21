Orbs Hits Market Capitalization of $33.96 Million (ORBS)

Orbs (CURRENCY:ORBS) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 21st. One Orbs token can now be bought for $0.0158 or 0.00000170 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Bilaxy, Upbit and ProBit Exchange. During the last week, Orbs has traded 7.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Orbs has a market capitalization of $33.96 million and approximately $803,852.00 worth of Orbs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010722 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002001 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $173.18 or 0.01853771 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.05 or 0.00171854 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00044693 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0696 or 0.00000745 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.46 or 0.00111978 BTC.

About Orbs

Orbs launched on May 1st, 2018. Orbs’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,144,501,077 tokens. The Reddit community for Orbs is /r/ORBS_Network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Orbs is www.orbs.com/blog . Orbs’ official Twitter account is @OrbisToken . Orbs’ official website is www.orbs.com

Buying and Selling Orbs

Orbs can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Bittrex, Upbit and ProBit Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orbs should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Orbs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

