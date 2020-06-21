Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) Short Interest Update

Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,840,000 shares, an increase of 6.0% from the May 31st total of 13,060,000 shares. Currently, 22.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,900,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.8 days.

OMI stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.34. The stock had a trading volume of 2,232,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,373,983. The firm has a market cap of $462.48 million, a P/E ratio of 12.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83. Owens & Minor has a 1-year low of $2.43 and a 1-year high of $9.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.46.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.04. Owens & Minor had a negative net margin of 0.65% and a positive return on equity of 7.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Owens & Minor will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.14%. This is a positive change from Owens & Minor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. Owens & Minor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.79%.

In other Owens & Minor news, Director Robert J. Henkel purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.29 per share, for a total transaction of $72,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $72,900. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,713,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,028,000 after purchasing an additional 465,099 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 99.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,493,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,890,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240,216 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,724,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,913,000 after acquiring an additional 424,187 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 156.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 991,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,071,000 after acquiring an additional 605,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 3.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 884,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,091,000 after acquiring an additional 26,715 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on OMI shares. Cfra lifted their price target on shares of Owens & Minor from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Owens & Minor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Owens & Minor in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Owens & Minor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Owens & Minor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.30.

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

