OWNDATA Market Cap Reaches $172,421.18 (OWN)

OWNDATA (CURRENCY:OWN) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 21st. Over the last week, OWNDATA has traded 8.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. OWNDATA has a market capitalization of $172,421.18 and approximately $1,264.00 worth of OWNDATA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OWNDATA token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX and Hotbit.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get OWNDATA alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00004848 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00067427 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.99 or 0.00321311 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000515 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00016070 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00011762 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded down 48.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00005375 BTC.

OWNDATA Token Profile

OWNDATA is a token. OWNDATA’s total supply is 110,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,000,000,000 tokens. OWNDATA’s official website is owndata.network . OWNDATA’s official message board is medium.com/@owndata . OWNDATA’s official Twitter account is @owndata_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling OWNDATA

OWNDATA can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OWNDATA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OWNDATA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OWNDATA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for OWNDATA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OWNDATA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.