Pandacoin (PND) Hits Market Cap of $1.42 Million

Pandacoin (CURRENCY:PND) traded 30.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 21st. One Pandacoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including BX Thailand, YoBit and Cryptopia. In the last seven days, Pandacoin has traded up 42.8% against the dollar. Pandacoin has a total market capitalization of $1.42 million and approximately $4.00 worth of Pandacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Pandacoin alerts:

HiCoin (XHI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ultimate Secure Cash (USC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000238 BTC.

FORCE (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Universe (UNI) traded 25.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

DraftCoin (DFT) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Pandacoin Profile

Pandacoin (PND) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 14th, 2014. Pandacoin’s total supply is 32,514,916,898 coins. Pandacoin’s official website is pandacoin.tech . Pandacoin’s official Twitter account is @PandaCoinPND and its Facebook page is accessible here

Pandacoin Coin Trading

Pandacoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, BX Thailand and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pandacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pandacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pandacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pandacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pandacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.