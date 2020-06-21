PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $45.83 Million

Analysts expect PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) to announce $45.83 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for PAR Technology’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $42.66 million and the highest is $49.00 million. PAR Technology posted sales of $44.25 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that PAR Technology will report full-year sales of $211.07 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $198.13 million to $224.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $234.97 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover PAR Technology.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.44). PAR Technology had a negative return on equity of 26.06% and a negative net margin of 12.04%. The business had revenue of $54.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.22 million.

Several equities analysts have commented on PAR shares. ValuEngine raised shares of PAR Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PAR Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Roth Capital raised shares of PAR Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday. Sidoti raised shares of PAR Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of PAR Technology from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. PAR Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.17.

In other news, insider Matthew R. Cicchinelli purchased 2,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.75 per share, for a total transaction of $60,008.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAR. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of PAR Technology by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,399 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of PAR Technology by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 217,697 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,692,000 after acquiring an additional 3,092 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of PAR Technology by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,924 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of PAR Technology by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,155 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $866,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in PAR Technology by 729.9% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,112 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.23% of the company’s stock.

PAR stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.05. The stock had a trading volume of 538,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,847. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 2.87. PAR Technology has a 52 week low of $9.64 and a 52 week high of $35.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.82.

PAR Technology Company Profile

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides management technology solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Restaurant/Retail and Government. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers point-of-sale (POS) technology solutions, including cloud-based, software-as-a-service Brink and on-premise POS PixelPoint solutions, and its POS hardware platforms, as well as installation, technical, and maintenance support services.

