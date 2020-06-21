ParallelCoin Trading Up 11.9% Over Last 7 Days (DUO)

ParallelCoin (CURRENCY:DUO) traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 21st. In the last week, ParallelCoin has traded 11.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ParallelCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00001913 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit. ParallelCoin has a total market cap of $56,181.58 and approximately $112.00 worth of ParallelCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.24 or 0.00463324 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00012575 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00000719 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0554 or 0.00000594 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003433 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003260 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

ParallelCoin Profile

ParallelCoin (CRYPTO:DUO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 22nd, 2015. ParallelCoin’s total supply is 314,719 coins. ParallelCoin’s official Twitter account is @parallelcoinduo and its Facebook page is accessible here . ParallelCoin’s official website is parallelcoin.info

ParallelCoin Coin Trading

ParallelCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParallelCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ParallelCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ParallelCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

