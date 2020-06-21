Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300,000 shares, a growth of 6.0% from the May 31st total of 2,170,000 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,740,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Parker-Hannifin stock traded down $2.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $182.94. 1,537,509 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,409,791. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $171.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $176.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $23.46 billion, a PE ratio of 17.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.67. Parker-Hannifin has a one year low of $93.00 and a one year high of $215.94.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.68. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 24.30% and a net margin of 9.32%. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin will post 9.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 7th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.70%.

PH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup increased their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $185.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Barclays increased their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $167.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.69.

In other news, VP Andrew D. Ross sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.18, for a total value of $1,025,900.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,891,191.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Catherine A. Suever sold 1,862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.60, for a total value of $380,965.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,845 shares in the company, valued at $7,743,087. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,577 shares of company stock worth $2,279,260 over the last quarter. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 127.4% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, NWK Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 78.87% of the company’s stock.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment provides static and dynamic sealing devices; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of industrial and mobile machinery and equipment; and critical flow components for process instrumentation, healthcare, and ultra-high-purity applications, as well as components for use in refrigeration and air conditioning systems, and in fluid control applications for processing, fuel dispensing, beverage dispensing, and mobile emissions.

Featured Article: What are CEFs?



Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.