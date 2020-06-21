Passage Bio (NYSE:GFL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $696.96 Million

Equities research analysts expect Passage Bio (NYSE:GFL) to report sales of $696.96 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Passage Bio’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $713.07 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $688.90 million. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, August 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Passage Bio will report full year sales of $2.94 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.93 billion to $2.98 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $3.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.22 billion to $3.38 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Passage Bio.

Get Passage Bio alerts:

Passage Bio (NYSE:GFL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $694.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $632.34 million.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GFL. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Passage Bio from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Passage Bio in a report on Monday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial began coverage on shares of Passage Bio in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Passage Bio in a report on Monday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Passage Bio in a research note on Monday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.89.

Shares of NYSE:GFL traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.38. The company had a trading volume of 884,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 561,230. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.15. Passage Bio has a 52-week low of $11.92 and a 52-week high of $20.97.

About Passage Bio

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in North America. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

Featured Story: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Passage Bio (GFL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Passage Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Passage Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.