Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $70.82.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PAYX. Cowen boosted their target price on Paychex from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Paychex from $87.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Paychex from $82.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $91.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th.

In related news, Director Tom Bonadio bought 1,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $60.59 per share, with a total value of $99,973.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 15,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $918,362.63. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Paychex by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,563 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Paychex by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 566 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in shares of Paychex by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 917 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Paychex by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 4,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Paychex by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 44,864 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,823,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. 68.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PAYX stock traded down $1.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $73.97. The company had a trading volume of 6,158,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,991,201. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $70.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $26.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.96. Paychex has a fifty-two week low of $47.87 and a fifty-two week high of $90.54.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 25th. The business services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 41.68% and a net margin of 26.98%. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Paychex will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.32%.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

