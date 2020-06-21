Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $70.82.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PAYX. Cowen boosted their target price on Paychex from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Paychex from $87.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Paychex from $82.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $91.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th.
In related news, Director Tom Bonadio bought 1,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $60.59 per share, with a total value of $99,973.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 15,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $918,362.63. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
PAYX stock traded down $1.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $73.97. The company had a trading volume of 6,158,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,991,201. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $70.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $26.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.96. Paychex has a fifty-two week low of $47.87 and a fifty-two week high of $90.54.
Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 25th. The business services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 41.68% and a net margin of 26.98%. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Paychex will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.32%.
Paychex Company Profile
Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.
Recommended Story: What is the yield curve?
Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.