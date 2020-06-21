Payfair Price Tops $0.0009 on Exchanges (PFR)

Payfair (CURRENCY:PFR) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 21st. Payfair has a market capitalization of $36,888.11 and approximately $1,640.00 worth of Payfair was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Payfair token can currently be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Payfair has traded up 32% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001283 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002160 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00043619 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $515.49 or 0.05522252 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002613 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00050889 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00031889 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00013334 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004438 BTC.

Payfair Token Profile

PFR is a token. It was first traded on October 11th, 2017. Payfair’s total supply is 40,487,138 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,347,537 tokens. The Reddit community for Payfair is /r/payfair and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Payfair’s official Twitter account is @payfairio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Payfair’s official website is payfair.io

Payfair Token Trading

Payfair can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Payfair directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Payfair should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Payfair using one of the exchanges listed above.

