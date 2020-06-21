PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 717,000 shares, a growth of 13.4% from the May 31st total of 632,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 181,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:PDFS traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $18.83. The stock had a trading volume of 242,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,626. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.44. The company has a quick ratio of 5.52, a current ratio of 5.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. PDF Solutions has a twelve month low of $8.61 and a twelve month high of $19.42.

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $21.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.50 million. PDF Solutions had a negative return on equity of 1.66% and a negative net margin of 3.78%. Equities research analysts predict that PDF Solutions will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in PDF Solutions by 163.7% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 45,885 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 28,485 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of PDF Solutions by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 93,823 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 4,108 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of PDF Solutions by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 52,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of PDF Solutions by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 823,211 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,904,000 after acquiring an additional 19,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PDF Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $268,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

PDFS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of PDF Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PDF Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of PDF Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of PDF Solutions in a research note on Friday, June 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.50.

PDF Solutions Company Profile

PDF Solutions, Inc provides hardware, software, and intellectual property products to integrated circuit (IC) vendors in the United States, China, Taiwan, Germany, and internationally. It offers Exensio platform, which consists of Exensio-Yield that collects and stores yield data in an analysis-ready database, which enables product engineers to identify and analyze production yield, performance, reliability, and other issues; Exensio-Control, which provides fault detection and classification capabilities for monitoring, alarming, and controlling manufacturing tool sets; Exensio-Test that offers data collection and analysis capability; Exensio Characterization, which encapsulates test structure analysis functionality of electrical and in-line inspection data from CV test chips and design-for-inspection DFI on-chip instruments; and Exensio ALPS that provides device manufacturers with the capability to link all device data, including fabrication and characterization data from every step of the product life cycle.

