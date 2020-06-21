Peony (PNY) Price Hits $0.0327 on Exchanges

Peony (CURRENCY:PNY) traded up 8.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 21st. Peony has a total market capitalization of $113,107.70 and $8,821.00 worth of Peony was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Peony coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0327 or 0.00000350 BTC on exchanges including Crex24 and Graviex. Over the last week, Peony has traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

UNI COIN (UNI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00004624 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000441 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 26.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded up 32.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Peony

Peony is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 16th, 2018. Peony’s total supply is 3,579,091 coins and its circulating supply is 3,459,263 coins. Peony’s official website is www.peonycoin.io . Peony’s official Twitter account is @PeonyCoin

Peony Coin Trading

Peony can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peony directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Peony should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Peony using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

