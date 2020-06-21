Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.64.
PHR has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Phreesia from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Phreesia from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Monday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Monday, April 20th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Phreesia from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th.
In related news, SVP Amy Beth Vanduyn sold 13,474 shares of Phreesia stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.88, for a total value of $335,233.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Charles Kallenbach sold 5,000 shares of Phreesia stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,719 shares of company stock valued at $1,098,844. 28.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
NYSE PHR traded down $0.23 on Tuesday, hitting $28.28. 566,998 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 525,458. Phreesia has a 52-week low of $16.01 and a 52-week high of $34.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 3.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.83.
Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.07. Phreesia had a negative net margin of 15.18% and a negative return on equity of 19.36%. The firm had revenue of $33.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.92 million. Phreesia’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Phreesia will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Phreesia Company Profile
Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company's Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process and an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.
