Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.64.

PHR has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Phreesia from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Phreesia from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Monday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Monday, April 20th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Phreesia from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th.

In related news, SVP Amy Beth Vanduyn sold 13,474 shares of Phreesia stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.88, for a total value of $335,233.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Charles Kallenbach sold 5,000 shares of Phreesia stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,719 shares of company stock valued at $1,098,844. 28.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Phreesia by 76.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Phreesia during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Phreesia during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Phreesia during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 1,618.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PHR traded down $0.23 on Tuesday, hitting $28.28. 566,998 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 525,458. Phreesia has a 52-week low of $16.01 and a 52-week high of $34.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 3.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.83.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.07. Phreesia had a negative net margin of 15.18% and a negative return on equity of 19.36%. The firm had revenue of $33.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.92 million. Phreesia’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Phreesia will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Phreesia Company Profile

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company's Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process and an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

