Polarityte Inc (NASDAQ:PTE) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.40 Per Share

Analysts expect that Polarityte Inc (NASDAQ:PTE) will announce ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Polarityte’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.35) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.47). Polarityte posted earnings per share of ($0.92) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 56.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Polarityte will report full-year earnings of ($1.19) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.33) to ($0.92). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($1.01) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.30) to ($0.83). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Polarityte.

Polarityte (NASDAQ:PTE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $0.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 million. Polarityte had a negative net margin of 1,561.72% and a negative return on equity of 157.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.18) earnings per share.

PTE has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Polarityte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Polarityte in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Polarityte in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on shares of Polarityte from $9.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of Polarityte from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.75.

Shares of PTE traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.31. 472,011 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,110,583. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a current ratio of 3.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.83. Polarityte has a 1 year low of $0.78 and a 1 year high of $6.09. The stock has a market cap of $50.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 1.68.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PTE. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Polarityte during the first quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Polarityte in the first quarter worth $73,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Polarityte in the first quarter worth $24,884,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Polarityte by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 53,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 8,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Polarityte in the fourth quarter worth $160,000. 27.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PolarityTE, Inc, a biotechnology and regenerative biomaterials company, focuses on discovering, designing, and developing a range of regenerative tissue products and biomaterials for the fields of medicine, biomedical engineering, and material sciences in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Regenerative Medicine and Contract Services.

