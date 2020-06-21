Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Short Interest Up 5.6% in June

Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,140,000 shares, an increase of 5.6% from the May 31st total of 1,080,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 362,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days. Currently, 3.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of research analysts recently commented on POOL shares. Cfra increased their price target on shares of Pool from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Stephens increased their target price on Pool from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Berenberg Bank raised Pool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $247.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Loop Capital upped their price target on Pool from $202.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Pool from $258.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.50.

NASDAQ:POOL traded up $1.45 on Friday, hitting $266.60. 378,370 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 311,116. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.92 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.90. Pool has a 52 week low of $160.35 and a 52 week high of $271.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $241.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $217.84.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $677.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $629.97 million. Pool had a return on equity of 69.42% and a net margin of 7.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pool will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. This is a boost from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. Pool’s payout ratio is 39.79%.

In other news, VP Arthur D. Cook sold 5,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $975,585.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 39,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,634,640. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Romain Kenneth G. St sold 18,302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.76, for a total transaction of $4,076,953.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 112,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,047,579.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,183 shares of company stock valued at $9,215,750 in the last three months. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of POOL. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of Pool in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pool by 397.3% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 184 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pool by 4,114.3% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 295 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Pool by 70.1% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 335 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC raised its stake in Pool by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 397 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also provides irrigation and landscape products. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Covington, LA.

