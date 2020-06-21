POSCO (NYSE:PKX) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of POSCO (NYSE:PKX) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $59.00.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Nomura lowered POSCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. ValuEngine upgraded POSCO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered POSCO from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of POSCO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 30th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in POSCO during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in POSCO by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 861 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in POSCO by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,297 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Arden Trust Co bought a new position in POSCO in the 1st quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in POSCO by 935.4% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,723 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of POSCO stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $38.42. 299,557 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 221,941. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $13.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.44 and its 200-day moving average is $41.60. POSCO has a 52 week low of $26.27 and a 52 week high of $54.53.

POSCO (NYSE:PKX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.20 billion for the quarter. POSCO had a return on equity of 3.20% and a net margin of 2.37%. On average, analysts forecast that POSCO will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About POSCO

POSCO manufactures and sells steel rolled products and plates in South Korea and internationally. It operates through four segments: Steel, Construction, Trading, and Others. The company offers hot and cold rolled steel, wire rods, galvanized and electrical galvanized steel, steel plates, electrical and stainless steel, and titanium.

