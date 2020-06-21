PotCoin Trading Up 1.1% Over Last 7 Days (POT)

PotCoin (CURRENCY:POT) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 21st. One PotCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0083 or 0.00000090 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Poloniex, CoinExchange, Tux Exchange and Trade By Trade. PotCoin has a market capitalization of $1.87 million and $2,931.00 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, PotCoin has traded 1.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9,309.71 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $228.72 or 0.02456793 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $231.22 or 0.02483684 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43.08 or 0.00462795 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00012477 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $64.44 or 0.00692163 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00066725 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $50.50 or 0.00542489 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00017537 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000026 BTC.

About PotCoin

PotCoin (CRYPTO:POT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 21st, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 224,056,016 coins. The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com . PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @PotCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin . The Reddit community for PotCoin is /r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling PotCoin

PotCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Tux Exchange, Cryptopia, Poloniex, Bittrex, Trade By Trade and Bleutrade. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

